Beer Institute names Blunt 2021 Beer Champion

Other states, take note. This is how you brew it.

The Brew Institute named U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri one of its 2021 Beer Champions this week for his sponsoring of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The 2020 legislation reduced tax rates on distilled spirits and beers and provided a permanent tax and regulatory policy for brewers and beer importers.

In a statement, Blunt said Missouri's beer industry is more than just a segment of the state's economy. It's a big part of Missouri's history.

The beer industry supports more than 49,600 jobs in the state and provides more than $8.5 billion annually in economic output, according to a report by The Beer Institute.