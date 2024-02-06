Beer Institute names Blunt 2021 Beer Champion

Other states, take note. This is how you brew it.
The Brew Institute named U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri one of its 2021 Beer Champions this week for his sponsoring of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The 2020 legislation reduced tax rates on distilled spirits and beers and provided a permanent tax and regulatory policy for brewers and beer importers.
In a statement, Blunt said Missouri's beer industry is more than just a segment of the state's economy. It's a big part of Missouri's history.
The beer industry supports more than 49,600 jobs in the state and provides more than $8.5 billion annually in economic output, according to a report by The Beer Institute.
"From the iconic Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis to all of the unique craft breweries in cities and towns across our state, we have the foundation for a thriving beer industry for years to come," Blunt said.
The Beer Institute is a national trade association headquartered in Washington, D.C. It represents small and large brewers throughout Missouri and the U.S.
Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy said the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act provided brewers with some relief after the height of the pandemic.
"While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue production and serving America's favorite alcohol beverage," McGreevy said.
Other congressional 2021 Beer Champions named by The Beer Institute were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
