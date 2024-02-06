Be There for Them: How to support someone you know who has cancer

“You have cancer” is possibly one of the heaviest statements someone could receive. Between the rush of panic, despair and isolation, there are many emotions to process when someone has been diagnosed with cancer. When this happens, their world is shaken and a list of questions arise, ranging from, “How am I going to survive this?” to “Who is going to help me?” Here are some ways friends and family members who want to support those they love who have been impacted by cancer can do so in a loving way. Let’s help them fight this.

__1. Show up and stay with them.__

One of the most important ways to show someone you care about their best interest is to physically be there with them. Take them to their doctor’s appointment. Stand beside them after they receive news.

“Be present. The more you sit with them and the more that you are there for them, whether you are a family member or a professional, [they know] that you’re not just making a one-stop obligated visit,” says Emily Copeland, cancer navigator at Saint Francis Healthcare System. “Continue to show up, being a listening ear then that sticks [with them] and is available when a need does come up.”

Don’t let fear or lack of comfortability scare you away from sticking with the person. They need you now more than ever.

__2. Help them find a way to cope.__