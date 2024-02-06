Basketball regular gets Missouri gym named after him

LEMAY TOWNSHIP, Mo. -- A high school in the St. Louis area has named its gymnasium after a 77-year-old man it considers its No. 1 fan.

Notre Dame High School's gym is named after Charles Tabor. The decision came from James and Beth Lundy, a student's parents who were top bidders this and last year for auctioning the gym's naming rights, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"When he starts to cheer, it's so sweet and genuine," said Beth Lundy. "There's no pretension to it. It's not about attention. He's just excited to be there. You can just tell. I like to honor that kind of thing."

Tabor, who's been blind almost all his life, first showed up at Notre Dame 19 years ago after hearing about a Christmas program at the school. He said he was looking for ways to connect with the city he grew up in at the time.

"I believe in being active," Tabor said. "If I wasn't active, I wouldn't be here talking to you."

Since then, Tabor has attended events at the school ranging from sports games to concerts.