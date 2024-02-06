All sections
January 2, 2018

Basketball regular gets Missouri gym named after him

Associated Press

LEMAY TOWNSHIP, Mo. -- A high school in the St. Louis area has named its gymnasium after a 77-year-old man it considers its No. 1 fan.

Notre Dame High School's gym is named after Charles Tabor. The decision came from James and Beth Lundy, a student's parents who were top bidders this and last year for auctioning the gym's naming rights, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"When he starts to cheer, it's so sweet and genuine," said Beth Lundy. "There's no pretension to it. It's not about attention. He's just excited to be there. You can just tell. I like to honor that kind of thing."

Tabor, who's been blind almost all his life, first showed up at Notre Dame 19 years ago after hearing about a Christmas program at the school. He said he was looking for ways to connect with the city he grew up in at the time.

"I believe in being active," Tabor said. "If I wasn't active, I wouldn't be here talking to you."

Since then, Tabor has attended events at the school ranging from sports games to concerts.

"We're something in his life, and that's important to him, and to us," said Mark Bayens, the school's athletic director. "This feels like family to him."

Students said Tabor enhances the school experience.

"No other school has a Charles," said Amelia Shaw, a junior at the school. "He can't see the games but knows what is going on. He feels it. It's so cool and unique. Charles is our guy."

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Pertinent address:

Notre Dame High School, Lemay Township, Mo.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

