NewsSeptember 6, 2019
Bartels named Alliance Bank president of Cape operation
The president of Alliance Bank in Jackson has been named to serve as president of the bank's operations in Cape Girardeau as well. The additional role for Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels is "effective immediately," according to Alliance Bank president and CEO Cord Polen...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Wade Bartels
Wade Bartels

The president of Alliance Bank in Jackson has been named to serve as president of the bank's operations in Cape Girardeau as well.

The additional role for Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels is "effective immediately," according to Alliance Bank president and CEO Cord Polen.

Bartels succeeds Kevin Greaser at Alliance Bank in Cape Girardeau. Greaser became community bank president at Cape Girardeau's First Midwest Bank in August.

"Pee Wee has done an outstanding job for us representing and growing the bank's business in the Jackson market," Polen said in announcing Bartel's additional responsibilities. "He's an outstanding individual, and I don't know of anyone who doesn't like and respect him."

A resident of Jackson, Bartels joined Alliance Bank in July 2016 and became president of the bank's Jackson facility when it opened a few months later.

Alliance Bank, 2017 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Alliance Bank, 2017 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

Before joining Alliance, Bartels was chief financial officer of the Jackson R-2 School District for eight years. In that position, he was responsible for managing all the district's business operations. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Commerce Bank. His first banking job was as a credit analyst at U.S. Bank in Farmington, Missouri.

Bartels graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2003 with an undergraduate degree in finance followed by a Master's in Business Administration degree from Southeast in 2008. He also obtained a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in Boulder.

