Bartels named Alliance Bank president of Cape operation

The president of Alliance Bank in Jackson has been named to serve as president of the bank's operations in Cape Girardeau as well.

The additional role for Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels is "effective immediately," according to Alliance Bank president and CEO Cord Polen.

Bartels succeeds Kevin Greaser at Alliance Bank in Cape Girardeau. Greaser became community bank president at Cape Girardeau's First Midwest Bank in August.

"Pee Wee has done an outstanding job for us representing and growing the bank's business in the Jackson market," Polen said in announcing Bartel's additional responsibilities. "He's an outstanding individual, and I don't know of anyone who doesn't like and respect him."