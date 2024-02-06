Banquet hall security footage shows 'chaos' in Jan. 26 shooting

Recently-filed court information describes surveillance footage of a fight on the dance floor moments before a Jan. 26 shooting occurred inside River Valley Banquet Center, also known as The River, injuring five patrons and causing the hundreds of others in attendance to erupt in chaos.
Myron L. Andrews, Marquelis J. Andrews and Jaquavion Anderson are alleged to have all fired guns inside the banquet hall, according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Darrin Sides.
The police statement described surveillance footage captured by security cameras inside and outside of the business at 631 S. Sprigg St.
“An initial review of the surveillance video revealed a crowded room with people socializing and dancing prior to the shooting,” Sides wrote. “As the video progresses, it appears that a verbal confrontation occurs in the area of several dancing patrons. As a physical fight breaks out, multiple individuals appear to pull guns from their persons and begin shooting towards one of the males involved in the physical fight.”
Chaos broke out in the club as the first shots were fired, according to the probable-cause statement. Sides described patrons running in all directions with multiple “body piles” forming as fleeing patrons fell while running away and others attempted cover.
Footage was also captured of two of the shooters, later identified in the police statement as Myron L. Andrews and Marquelis J. Andrews.
The first shooter, identified in the statement as Myron L. Andrews of Sikeston, Missouri, was described in the statement as a man with a larger build wearing a light-colored or white hoodie and carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine.
Surveillance footage also showed the second shooter, identified in the statement as Marquelis J. Andrews of Charleston, Missouri, running toward a person from behind before a muzzle flash can be seen as he fires at the victim. Marquelis J. Andrews was described in the statement as a man with a slim figure and long dreadlocks, wearing a light-colored or white denim jacket.
The probable-cause statement also included information about a third shooter, later identified to be Anderson, who allegedly started the initial fight.
According to the probable-cause statement, Myron and Marquelis Andrews could be seen returning to their feet after tripping into others, then rushing out of one of the exits alongside other patrons.
An exterior security camera showed the two shooters trip and fall in the crowd a second time while attempting to exit through a doorway before fleeing off-camera in the same direction, according to the probable-cause statement.
Sides stated it is believed one of the two shooters dropped his firearm as he fell the second time, and a police officer stationed at the door saw the firearm while attempting to cover the fleeing crowd. According to the statement, the officer immediately placed his foot on top of the gun and pushed it behind the open door, out of reach of civilians.
Sides wrote that once officers were able to make entry into the building around the fleeing crowd, they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the floor and immediately began administering aid.
Four other victims were located “inside or just outside of the business,” according to the statement. All of the victims were inside the business when the shooting occurred, Sides stated, and bullets were recovered from two of the victims’ bodies.
Cape Girardeau Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff filed 12 charges against each of the suspected shooters: one count of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, four counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a defendant previously convicted of a felony.
Myron L. Andrews was taken into custody by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and has been transferred into the custody of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.
An update from police Tuesday stated Anderson had been taken into custody in Matthews, Missouri, on Monday night and is being held in Mississippi County.
Marquelis J. Andrews remains at large, according to police.
Police may be contacted via phone at (573) 335-6621 or by using an anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313.
The city issued a liquor-license revocation notice to the River Valley Banquet Center, which the business has filed to appeal. The appeal is set to be reviewed by the city’s Liquor License Review Board.
