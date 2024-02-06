Banquet hall security footage shows 'chaos' in Jan. 26 shooting

Recently-filed court information describes surveillance footage of a fight on the dance floor moments before a Jan. 26 shooting occurred inside River Valley Banquet Center, also known as The River, injuring five patrons and causing the hundreds of others in attendance to erupt in chaos.

Myron L. Andrews

Myron L. Andrews, Marquelis J. Andrews and Jaquavion Anderson are alleged to have all fired guns inside the banquet hall, according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Darrin Sides.

Marquelis J. Andrews

The police statement described surveillance footage captured by security cameras inside and outside of the business at 631 S. Sprigg St.

Jaquavion Anderson

“An initial review of the surveillance video revealed a crowded room with people socializing and dancing prior to the shooting,” Sides wrote. “As the video progresses, it appears that a verbal confrontation occurs in the area of several dancing patrons. As a physical fight breaks out, multiple individuals appear to pull guns from their persons and begin shooting towards one of the males involved in the physical fight.”

Chaos broke out in the club as the first shots were fired, according to the probable-cause statement. Sides described patrons running in all directions with multiple “body piles” forming as fleeing patrons fell while running away and others attempted cover.

Footage was also captured of two of the shooters, later identified in the police statement as Myron L. Andrews and Marquelis J. Andrews.

The first shooter, identified in the statement as Myron L. Andrews of Sikeston, Missouri, was described in the statement as a man with a larger build wearing a light-colored or white hoodie and carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine.

Surveillance footage also showed the second shooter, identified in the statement as Marquelis J. Andrews of Charleston, Missouri, running toward a person from behind before a muzzle flash can be seen as he fires at the victim. Marquelis J. Andrews was described in the statement as a man with a slim figure and long dreadlocks, wearing a light-colored or white denim jacket.

The probable-cause statement also included information about a third shooter, later identified to be Anderson, who allegedly started the initial fight.