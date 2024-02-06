An exhibit of Bob Willoughby photographs featuring behind-the-scenes looks at films and movie stars from the 1950s and '60s will open Friday, Nov. 10, in the Crisp Museum at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
According to www.willoughbyphotos.com, the photographer's career took off in 1954 when Warner Bros. Studios asked him to photograph Judy Garland's final scene on the set of "A Star is Born". He went on to chronicle the most famous actors and directors of the time, on and off the set, in unguarded moments of repose, vulnerability and high drama. Willoughby died in 2009.
Jim Phillips, manager and senior curator of Crisp Museum, said there will be more than 100 of Willoughby's photos on exhibition. He said the exhibit is part of a national tour through Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Phillips said photographs include behind-the-scenes shots of films such as "The Great Race", "The Graduate" and "Black Orchid", as well as candid shots of Hollywood icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe and Garland.
The exhibit will open with a reception at 4 p.m. Friday and run through Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St. Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Crisp Museum at (573) 651-2660 or online at museum@semo.edu.
