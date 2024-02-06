All sections
NewsOctober 27, 2020

Backfisch, Kiefer vie for commissioner of Scott County 2nd District

Mike Backfisch Jr. and Donnie Kiefer are both candidates for 2nd District Scott County commissioner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Backfisch is a Republican while Kiefer is a Democrat. The following is a Q&A with each candidate. Backfisch: I have worked as a mechanic and an equipment operator for over 25 years. I think my experience in road, bridge and snow removal will be an asset to the county...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
Mike Backfisch Jr.
Mike Backfisch Jr.

Mike Backfisch Jr. and Donnie Kiefer are both candidates for 2nd District Scott County commissioner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Backfisch is a Republican while Kiefer is a Democrat.

Donnie Kiefer
Donnie Kiefer

The following is a Q&A with each candidate.

Describe your experience/background

Backfisch: I have worked as a mechanic and an equipment operator for over 25 years. I think my experience in road, bridge and snow removal will be an asset to the county.

Kiefer: Born and raised in Chaffee, I attended St. Ambrose Catholic School and graduated from Chaffee High School in 1977, attending SEMO after graduation. In 1981, I joined my father and uncle in continuing the family business, Kiefer Bros. Service Station, taking over and remaining as owner and operator since 1987. My wife and I, the former Mary Ann Wilhelm of Scott City, were married in 1981. We have three daughters, Morgan (Blaine) Swinford, Mallory (Dr. Jeremey) Dohogne and Madelyn Kiefer, all Scott County residents. We have been blessed with five grandchildren: Adam & Henry Swinford, Liza, London and Lennon Dohogne.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Backfisch: If I'm elected, being commissioner of the 2nd district will be my only job. I will have to give up my job as a Scott County highway department employee. That will make me always available to address the concerns and questions of the county residents.

Kiefer: I have served 12 years as the Associate Commissioner. Knowing what it takes to get the job done, I have a good working relationship with other County officials and employees. Preparation included serving as Chaffee R-2 School Board President and on the Drug Advisory Committee. I also served on the St. Ambrose Catholic Church Parish Council and School Board. In addition, I served on the Chaffee Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years, the Chaffee Park Board and coached numerous youth league sports. I will continue to be accessible and willing to work for the people of North Scott County.

If elected, what is your top priority?

Backfisch: One of my top priorities is to stop the wasteful spending of our tax dollars and to use our manpower more wisely. I would also like to bring in more businesses which would create more jobs by offering them incentives. Therefore that would boost our county revenue.

Kiefer: I want to continue to keep Scott County moving forward. As Commissioner, I want to maintain a good working relationship with the other elected officials and our employees of Scott County. I would like to continue to keep the citizens of Scott County healthy and secure. I will continue to work to improve our County complex which includes the Court House, Public Administration Building, Jail, Sheriff's Office and Judicial Building.

How will you use your position to help Scott County recover from the impacts of COVID-19?

Backfisch: It's hard to answer this question because we don't know at this time the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our county.

Kiefer: I would take the lead from Federal and State officials but at the end of the day, I would do what is best for Scott County. I would continue to work and support the Health Department, healthcare facilities and frontline workers, as well as the school districts to keep our citizens and our children safe while keeping schools open to the best of their ability. I would also work to keep our businesses open. I will always have an open ear to our citizens, business owners and our healthcare professionals on what is the best plan for Scott County.

