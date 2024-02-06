All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 11, 2017

Back to School Fair offers free school supplies, parent resources

Free school supplies and a day of fun activities are set for July 18 at the Cape Girardeau junior high school's Tiger Field House at 205 Caruthers St. in Cape Girardeau. The second annual Back to School Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day and is open to any family with students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a news release from the United Way of Southeast Missouri...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Free school supplies and a day of fun activities are set for July 18 at the Cape Girardeau junior high school’s Tiger Field House at 205 Caruthers St. in Cape Girardeau.

The second annual Back to School Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day and is open to any family with students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a news release from the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

Several area organizations have partnered for this event, including the United Way, the Salvation Army, the Cape Girardeau school district, ABC Today/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Urban Kids Project and many other not-for-profit groups and businesses, according to the release.

Students can register for free school supplies at the fair, which also will have several family resources, including free immunizations and dental screenings, health-insurance counseling, free food and activities.

Door prizes and item giveaways also are scheduled for the event.

Last year’s fair served more than 900 families, and more than 300 students registered for free supplies.

“The students and families don’t have to worry about how they’re going to afford to get their supplies,” Cape Girardeau school district social worker Carolyn Thomas said in the news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Another event to package school supplies for students will be from 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 at the Salvation Army.

People who wish to make a donation of school supplies may drop them off at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau, or at the United Way office, 1417-D N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

205 Caruthers Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

701 Good Hope St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy