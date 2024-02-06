Back to School Fair offers free school supplies, parent resources

Free school supplies and a day of fun activities are set for July 18 at the Cape Girardeau junior high school’s Tiger Field House at 205 Caruthers St. in Cape Girardeau.

The second annual Back to School Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day and is open to any family with students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a news release from the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

Several area organizations have partnered for this event, including the United Way, the Salvation Army, the Cape Girardeau school district, ABC Today/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Urban Kids Project and many other not-for-profit groups and businesses, according to the release.

Students can register for free school supplies at the fair, which also will have several family resources, including free immunizations and dental screenings, health-insurance counseling, free food and activities.

Door prizes and item giveaways also are scheduled for the event.

Last year’s fair served more than 900 families, and more than 300 students registered for free supplies.

“The students and families don’t have to worry about how they’re going to afford to get their supplies,” Cape Girardeau school district social worker Carolyn Thomas said in the news release.