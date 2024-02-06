Back to School event to provide students with supplies, resources

The third annual Back to School Fair, which provides free resources such as school supplies, haircuts and immunizations, is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Cape Girardeau Junior High School Tiger Field House.
Resources and activities for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be available, along with food, music and entertainment.
Cape Girardeau Public School is hosting the event in cooperation with the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau, United Way of Southeast Missouri, ABC Today! and The Urban Kids Project.
Becky Simpher, Big Brothers, Big Sisters senior program director, said the organization has had a presence at the annual event due to the partnership with Cape Girardeau public schools.
"We usually have a table there for Big Brothers, Big Sisters. We're able to be visible to our families that are involved with our agencies and we can catch up with them," she said. "We usually try to give something out at the event as well."
Lt. Matt Degonia commented on behalf of the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau and said he thinks the event is attracting more people every year.
"Not just more people coming in to take advantage of it, but more organizations wanting to step up and help the community," he said, "whether it's through donations or wanting to be there at the fair and offering their services."
Degonia said the Salvation Army is responsible for keeping track of attendees' information if they would like to sign up to receive school supplies.
"So that's our main part of the day. We try to provide them a backpack and all the needed supplies for the year," he said. "I know this year, I think the Army is coming out to introduce a JROTC program."
Community relations manager for the United Way of Southeast Missouri Kristin Funderburk said for the event the organization provides "a lot" of the marketing.
"That's our big push that we contribute," she said. "We also help in terms of coordinating and keeping everything organized. All of the vendors will turn their stuff in to us, and I'll keep track of all of it."
She said United Way's Read to Succeed program and First Call for Help will be present that day as well to talk about their services.
Funderburk said the annual event originated several years ago when the Salvation Army was handling it.
"But three years ago is when this group came together and really took it to this next level that we have it at now," she said.
She said Cape Girardeau Public Schools and the United Way's office are the two that "really kind of keep it all together."
1,200 individuals attended the event last year, according to Funderburk.
"It got a lot bigger; it was 900 the year before. So we're growing," she said. "We don't keep track of students versus parents, because there are so many resources that benefit both of them."
Funderburk said attendees are surveyed and asked what district they're from.
"And it's from quite a few districts in the area; it's not just Cape and Jackson schools," she said.
The entire event is free, she explained, from lunch, to the haircuts, to the immunizations and screenings and she expects an attendance this year of 1,500.
It's also the perfect opportunity for families and individuals to register for school supplies through Salvation Army, she said.
The Salvation Army served more than 800 students through last year's event, Funderburk said.
She said the families will register at the Back to School Fair, then the supplies are packed at Salvation Army the weekend after.
"They actually take the backpacks to the counselors at the schools and they either put them in the kids' lockers or give them to them, so that way they aren't singled out," she said.
All parents or guardians need for the event is the name of their child, what grade he or she is entering and what school the student will be attending.
