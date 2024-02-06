Baby teeth left from historic study now part of new study

ST. LOUIS -- Harvard researchers studying how early-life exposures are relevant to lifelong health will examine baby teeth left over from the famous Baby Tooth Survey in St. Louis, a Cold War-era study that measured radioactive fallout in about 320,000 donated teeth.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Harvard University neuroscientist and epidemiologist Marc Weisskopf is leading the study, funded by a federal grant. When he learned about five years ago of tens of thousands of baby teeth left over from the St. Louis study, he immediately saw the potential.

The Washington University-led St. Louis Baby Tooth Survey helped speed approval of the Limited Test Ban Treaty in 1963, which barred nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere, outer space and under water.

The leftover teeth were discovered in 2001 and donated to a not-for-profit, the Radiation and Public Health Project, operated by Joe Mangano of Ocean City, New Jersey. The teeth are in a storage locker near his home.

A mutual friend introduced Mangano to Weisskopf.

"Teeth give this opportunity to get a picture of what is going on in early life," Weisskopf said, "and the idea that some 60,000 people whose baby teeth are sitting in a closet somewhere is very intriguing to me."