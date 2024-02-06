Avenue of Flags Memorial Day 2021

The Avenue of Flags added 30 new flags to the streets of Cape County Park on Saturday, May 29. The flags were added around 7 a.m. by members of the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, volunteers from Teen Challenge and other members of the community early Saturday morning following R.E.D Friday. R.E.D Friday, often observed the Friday prior to Memorial Day, stands for 'Remember Everyone Deployed.' The 30 new flags joined the existing 800 along the Avenue of Flags, each representing a deceased Cape County veteran. The new flags will be dedicated in a ceremony on Monday morning.