Automated defibrillators donated to local organizations

The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, is working to reduce the annual number of fatal cardiac arrests in the United States by distributing defibrillators throughout the region.

Using funds raised by the Ambassadors, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation purchased automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart rhythm during a sudden cardiac arrest.

Ten community organizations were awarded AEDs through an application/greatest-need process.

AED recipients are the Cairo (Illinois) Fire Department; Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau; Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau; Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau; Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri; the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole in Cape Girardeau; Chaffee (Missouri) Fire Department; First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson; and Risen Church in Dexter, Missouri.