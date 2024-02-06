Author of Waller's manuscript rewarded for helping feds

Editorï¿½s note: This story is being republished with permission from the Charlotte Observer (www.charlotteobserver.com).

Clay Waller

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ï¿½ Cedric Dean had just left Sunday services in the chapel of a Louisiana prison when a killer offered him a deal.

Help me tell my story, fellow inmate Clay Waller said in the spring of 2013, and Iï¿½ll pay you $10,000.

The plot for Wallerï¿½s narrative would involve the murder of his estranged wife, Jacque ï¿½ a killing that sent him to prison and still tormented the Mississippi River town where it had occurred.

Dean, on the other hand, was a career criminal from Charlotte who says he had transformed himself into a jailhouse educator and mentor. He started a foundation aimed at-risk kids. He authored a series of books while teaching dozens of other inmates to write.

Now he and Waller found themselves on the same cellblock, negotiating. Waller did most of the talking. He told Dean he already had a book contract from a New York publishing house and a $400,000 advance in the works. He even had a title in mind:

ï¿½If You Take My Kids, Iï¿½ll Kill You: The Confession of Missouriï¿½s Most Notorious Wife Killer.ï¿½

A blue bandana

When Dean was a boy, he and his best friend went to a Charlotte theater to watch the Sean Penn gang movie ï¿½Colors.ï¿½ Within minutes of the final credits, he said, the two set off for the nearest store to buy bandanas. Deanï¿½s new pretend gang color was blue.

ï¿½Mean Deanï¿½ and friends already had begun committing crimes, most of them drug-related. Now they escalated.

When he was 15, Dean says, an adult drug buyer pulled a knife on him during a disagreement over a sale. Dean says he drew a .38 and shot the man in the stomach. He says he never was charged.

ï¿½This was the era of ï¿½New Jack City,ï¿½ all this gangsta teenager stuff,ï¿½ retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detective Garry McFadden says. ï¿½Cedric and several other boys ... they ran the streets. They were tough guys, and they committed a lot of crime.ï¿½

Around that same time, Deanï¿½s formal education ended when he was thrown out of Olympic High for carrying a gun onto the school bus. He discovered his love for writing within his life of crime.

At 16, Dean was convicted of armed robbery and sent away to prison for the first time. A group of older inmates took over his schooling, Dean says. Each day he had to master five new vocabulary words or he would be beaten.

Less than a year after his release, Dean was indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges and accused of operating a crack ring off West Boulevard. The friend who bought bandanas with him gave key testimony.

After the verdict, a judge ordered Dean locked away ï¿½for the balance of your natural life.ï¿½ That launched Deanï¿½s odyssey through the federal prison system, with stays in North Carolina and 10 other states.

In 2001, with still a century of his 105-year sentence to serve, Dean says, he was sent to solitary confinement in an Atlanta prison. He picked up a copy of Sidney Sheldonï¿½s crime saga ï¿½Memories over Midnightï¿½ that had been left in the single-occupancy enclosure. Instead of simply reading, Dean says he bored down through the bookï¿½s structure all the way to the punctuation marks. He saw how details fleshed out the story. By the time he finished the book, Dean says, he had taught himself how to write one of his own.

By 2013, when Dean and Waller wound up assigned to the same Louisiana cellblock, Dean was almost 20 years into his drug sentence. He also had become a prodigious writer ï¿½ churning out everything from regular legal filings challenging the harshness of his punishment to more than a half dozen books. He also taught writing and public-speaking classes to his fellow inmates while helping dozens of them get their GEDs.

Deanï¿½s creative reputation soon reached Waller. He had a story he wanted the world to hear.

River bottom grave

On June 1, 2011, Jacque Waller had a 3 p.m. meeting with her divorce attorney and her estranged husband, Clay. Afterward, the mother of 5-year-old triplets from Cape Girardeau vanished.

Jacque Waller, 39, had hoped to start a new life with a boyfriend and her children. Now she was presumed dead.

Clay Waller, a former deputy sheriff, soon became the leading suspect. Prosecutors say he had physically abused his wife throughout their 17-year marriage. According to court documents, he once told her if she ever filed for divorce, ï¿½she would be signing her own death warrant.ï¿½

That July, while much of the community searched for Jacqueï¿½s body, Clay Waller sent an email threatening to kill Jacqueï¿½s sister, the court-appointed guardian of the Waller children. In January, he pleaded guilty to making an interstate threat of violence and was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Waller was already in federal custody when he was charged with Jacqueï¿½s murder in April 2012. Investigators had found traces of Jacqueï¿½s blood in a hallway of her home. A bloody carpet had been stashed in a crawl space under the house.

The futile search for Jacqueï¿½s body, however, pressed on. With the second anniversary of her disappearance approaching, Waller played his trump card: He told authorities he would take them to Jacqueï¿½s remains if his charge was downgraded to second-degree murder ï¿½ a plea deal that would add only 15 years to his sentence.

Jacqueï¿½s family, desperate to recover her remains and wanting closure for themselves and the triplets, asked authorities to accept the deal.

Waller led the search party to an island on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. After five days of searching, they found Jacqueï¿½s grave. She had been beaten and strangled, then stuffed in a garbage can and taken across the river in Wallerï¿½s boat.

In June 2013, Clay Waller pleaded guilty to Jacqueï¿½s murder. His light sentence drew widespread outrage.

Larry Ferrell, a veteran assistant U.S. attorney from Cape Girardeau, says he was determined to find a way to keep Waller locked away for a much longer time. So he and his colleagues combed through thousands of pages of court documents, searching for a new opening in the case.

That same summer, Dean and Waller began working on their book.

50 pages a day

From the start, Waller had insisted his goal with the tell-all was ï¿½setting things right.ï¿½ While he couldnï¿½t bring back Jacque, he told Dean he would use any proceeds from the sales to establish a trust fund for the triplets. Dean, Waller knew, had a passion for kids.