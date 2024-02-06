August Busch IV investigated in office park copter landing

ST. LOUIS -- Former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Busch IV is under investigation after appearing "too intoxicated to take off" hours after a helicopter landed in an office park near St. Louis, police said Tuesday.

Swansea, Illinois, police did not name Busch as the pilot, but he is identified in a search warrant application. St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly said his office is awaiting toxicology results before deciding whether to file charges.

Busch's attorney, Maurice Graham, was out of the country Tuesday and did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Busch, 53, was chief executive officer of the St. Louis-based beer maker from 2006 until it was bought out by InBev in 2008. He is the great-great-grandson of Adolphus Busch, the founder of Anheuser-Busch.

Swansea police said in a news release a helicopter landed in an office park close to buildings at 12:48 p.m. Monday. The pilot was gone by the time officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

A Bell 407 helicopter sits in a parking lot of the Bronze Pointe office complex Tuesday in Swansea, Illinois. Tim Vizer ~ Belleville News-Democrat via AP

A caller at 8:14 p.m. Monday told police the pilot had returned "and appeared too intoxicated to take off," the police news release said. An arriving officer found the "helicopter rotors were spinning and the engine was revving up."

When the officer turned on emergency lights of her car the pilot powered down the engine.

The search warrant application said a breathalyzer did not indicate alcohol intoxication. But the document said Busch was unable to follow directions and acted erratically. His wife told officers he was off of anxiety medication because of recent fertility treatments.

Officers believed Busch was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken to a hospital for further testing.