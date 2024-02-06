All sections
NewsDecember 15, 2018

Auditor Galloway will help investigate attorney general

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has agreed to help the secretary of state's office investigate whether Attorney General Josh Hawley illegally used public resources to help his political campaign.

Galloway, a Democrat, said Friday in a letter to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, her office would review the allegations against Hawley "with heightened scrutiny."

Ashcroft sent a letter to Galloway on Monday asking to enlist her office's subpoena power in his investigation.

Hawley, a Republican, will leave office in January to take a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Ashcroft's request was prompted by a complaint filed by The American Democracy Legal Fund, a liberal group, after The Kansas City Star reported political consultants influenced the attorney general's office during Hawley's tenure.

Hawley has denied any wrongdoing.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

