All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 9, 2017

Audit: Missouri owes $19M for child-care subsidies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An audit has found the Missouri Department of Social Services mistakenly paid more than $19 million to child-care facilities to subsidize low-income families and should refund the federal government. The funds distributed through federal grants didn't meet the government's requirements for record-keeping, the Columbia Missourian reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An audit has found the Missouri Department of Social Services mistakenly paid more than $19 million to child-care facilities to subsidize low-income families and should refund the federal government.

The funds distributed through federal grants didn't meet the government's requirements for record-keeping, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Subsidized child care is funded through Social Security and state and federal block grants for low-income families who are in school, working or seeking employment.

States provide vouchers to families or pay eligible child-care providers directly.

Missouri requires child-care providers to maintain accurate attendance records for their invoices to the state.

The audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General looked at a sample of 128 months of subsidized child-care reports out of more than 8,000 total months of records between July 2013 and June 2015.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The total child-care subsidies Missouri paid out in that time was $102.5 million, which includes $70.8 million in federal funds.

The audit found all but four of those months contained inadequate attendance records and some cases had no documentation of attendance or the dates were not noted.

Parents did not always sign the attendance sheets, and the state didn't always get attendance records from child-care providers that went out of business.

Auditors estimated from the sample that $19.1 million of the federal payments didn't meet eligibility requirements and should be refunded.

Auditors also recommended the state strengthen its oversight practices to make sure child-care providers keep accurate records.

The Social Services Department agreed to oversight improvements but disputed the refund amount.

Department officials said they're conducting their own review.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy