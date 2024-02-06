Audit: Missouri owes $19M for child-care subsidies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An audit has found the Missouri Department of Social Services mistakenly paid more than $19 million to child-care facilities to subsidize low-income families and should refund the federal government.

The funds distributed through federal grants didn't meet the government's requirements for record-keeping, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Subsidized child care is funded through Social Security and state and federal block grants for low-income families who are in school, working or seeking employment.

States provide vouchers to families or pay eligible child-care providers directly.

Missouri requires child-care providers to maintain accurate attendance records for their invoices to the state.

The audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General looked at a sample of 128 months of subsidized child-care reports out of more than 8,000 total months of records between July 2013 and June 2015.