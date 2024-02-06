Attorney: Grand jury investigating Missouri governor affair

ST. LOUIS -- The man whose then-wife had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed to testify before a St. Louis grand jury, the man's attorney said Monday.

"It's been stepped up a notch," attorney Al Watkins said. "It means a grand jury is seated and is hearing evidence about the investigation against Gov. Greitens."

He declined to say when his client will testify.

Greitens, a Republican, admitted Jan. 10 to a monthslong affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015, before he was governor. The woman's ex-husband secretly recorded a conversation with her in which she claimed Greitens took a compromising photo as potential blackmail if she spoke about the relationship.

Greitens has repeatedly denied threatening to blackmail the woman. He has not answered directly when asked whether he took a photo.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis circuit attorney's office declined to confirm or deny whether a grand jury is investigating.