NewsOctober 22, 2021
Attorney Brandon Cooper to run for Ward 6 council seat
Cape Girardeau-based attorney Brandon Cooper announced Thursday his intent to run for the soon-vacated Ward 6 seat in Cape Girardeau's City Council. Ward 6's current council seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August she planned to challenge Mayor Bob Fox in April's general election...
Monica Obradovic

Cape Girardeau-based attorney Brandon Cooper announced Thursday his intent to run for the soon-vacated Ward 6 seat in Cape Girardeau's City Council.

Brandon Cooper
Brandon Cooper

Ward 6's current council seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August she planned to challenge Mayor Bob Fox in April's general election.

Cooper is the first candidate to announce plans to run for Kinder's vacant seat.

In a statement, Cooper said he felt compelled to run for the vacant Ward 6 seat because of his love of Cape Girardeau and desire to give back to the community that shaped him.

"Now, it is time for me to give my time and energy back to the community that gave me so much," Cooper said. "This city needs strong leadership as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am ready to make the tough decisions that are sure to follow that process."

Cooper has been a resident of Cape Girardeau for more than 25 years. He and his wife, Morgan Cooper, have resided in Ward 6 since 2019.

He owns and operates Cooper Law Firm LLC in Cape Girardeau. Cooper received his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

In 2018, Cooper ran for Division III associate circuit judge of Cape Girardeau County. The position ultimately went to Frank Miller.

Cooper is an alumni of Cape Girardeau Central High School and now serves on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation board. He's involved in several community service organizations, such as Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club.

Prior to his appointment to Cape Girardeau's liquor license review board, where he is now chief adviser, Cooper served on the city's golf course advisory board.

When asked what he thought the most challenging issue Cape Girardeau currently faces is, Cooper cited the city's slow population growth.

"We have to start growing as a city again," Cooper said in a statement. "To do this, we have to take advantage of the millions of Americans fleeing urban areas and present an attractive alternative to large cities. To accomplish this, we need to show that Cape can and will support small businesses, prop up our small schools and fund our police department with the resources it needs to protect law-abiding citizens."

The election for open City Council seats will be held April 5.

The filing period for Wards 1, 2 and 6 open Oct. 26 and close Nov. 23. If more than two candidates file for any one office, a primary election will be held in February.

