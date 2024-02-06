Attorney Brandon Cooper to run for Ward 6 council seat

Cape Girardeau-based attorney Brandon Cooper announced Thursday his intent to run for the soon-vacated Ward 6 seat in Cape Girardeau's City Council.

Brandon Cooper

Ward 6's current council seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August she planned to challenge Mayor Bob Fox in April's general election.

Cooper is the first candidate to announce plans to run for Kinder's vacant seat.

In a statement, Cooper said he felt compelled to run for the vacant Ward 6 seat because of his love of Cape Girardeau and desire to give back to the community that shaped him.

"Now, it is time for me to give my time and energy back to the community that gave me so much," Cooper said. "This city needs strong leadership as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am ready to make the tough decisions that are sure to follow that process."

Cooper has been a resident of Cape Girardeau for more than 25 years. He and his wife, Morgan Cooper, have resided in Ward 6 since 2019.