NewsJuly 20, 2017

At least one Perryville cop disciplined for misconduct

At least one Perryville police officer has been disciplined for unspecified misconduct, a statement from the police department stated. A news release from the Perryville Police Department contained almost no details about the incident in question, but a former Perryville police chief said it involved two officers "covering [an] incident up."...

Tyler Graef

At least one Perryville police officer has been disciplined for unspecified misconduct, a statement from the police department stated.

A news release from the Perryville Police Department contained almost no details about the incident in question, but a former Perryville police chief said it involved two officers "covering [an] incident up."

The statement from Perryville police said the "personnel incident" occurred 13 years ago, but it is unclear what disciplinary measures have been taken, since the statement described the measures only as "appropriate."

"... Release of further information or details cannot be released," the statement said, citing a state law regarding the confidentiality of personnel information.

The statement, however, named former police chief Keith Tarrillion.

"Keith Tarrillion was the chief of police at the time of the incident and continued in that position until 2013 when he resigned amidst an investigation," the statement reads. "In 2017, the incident was brought to the attention of chief Direk Hunt. Chief Hunt took action and issued appropriate disciplinary measures to the employees involved."

Within hours, Tarrillion took to social media to counter any implication he had overlooked the incident or failed to adequately discipline those involved.

Tarrillion addressed "the lies told by the city and its officials," apparently referring to the police statement.

"They (Perryville officials) will cover up incidents to protect those they wish, while throwing those they want removed under the bus," Tarrillion said.

Though Tarrillion did not detail the incident in question, he said Hunt investigated the unspecified misconduct.

"Hunt is being made to look like a savior when he is not," Tarrillion said in the post, arguing Hunt was responsible for investigating the March 2004 incident.

The department's statement said the incident was "brought to the attention of Chief Direk Hunt" in 2017.

Tarrillion went further, alleging Hunt "failed to investigate it properly" and assisted two officers in a cover-up.

Tarrillion said he and other officers took information regarding the incident to "the current city administrator and city attorney ... but they decided to ignore the information until they could no longer ignore it."

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

