At least 35 employers to be represented at job fair Thursday

Dozens of employers are expected to participate in a job fair Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is organized by the Missouri Job Center. Mike Berry, functional leader at the Cape Girardeau Job Center, said employers from several industries will be represented. From radio and TV to manufacturing to law enforcement, Berry said "anything and everything" will be covered.

"We've got about 35 or 36 employers at this point," he said. "We hope to have close to 40 by the time we run."

Admission to the event is free.

"People just need to bring their resumes, dress nice and professionally and be ready to chat with employers," he said. "You don't have to be in a three-piece suit, but I recommend dressing professionally. Some people are going to be coming from work, which is understandable, but it's a first impression."

He said some jobs could be filled on the spot.

"It doesn't happen often, but if they're looking for someone and the right person comes along, we usually see one or two people hired day-of each year," he said.