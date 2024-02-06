At least 35 employers to be represented at job fair Thursday

Dozens of employers are expected to participate in a job fair Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is organized by the Missouri Job Center. Mike Berry, functional leader at the Cape Girardeau Job Center, said employers from several industries will be represented. From radio and TV to manufacturing to law enforcement, Berry said "anything and everything" will be covered.
"We've got about 35 or 36 employers at this point," he said. "We hope to have close to 40 by the time we run."
Admission to the event is free.
"People just need to bring their resumes, dress nice and professionally and be ready to chat with employers," he said. "You don't have to be in a three-piece suit, but I recommend dressing professionally. Some people are going to be coming from work, which is understandable, but it's a first impression."
He said some jobs could be filled on the spot.
"It doesn't happen often, but if they're looking for someone and the right person comes along, we usually see one or two people hired day-of each year," he said.
While some employers still may require electronic applications, Berry said the career fair benefits even those who apply online.
"There's lots of great reasons to go to a career fair. The difference is that here you get to talk to human-resource people," he said. "You've got face-recognition, and generally your resume is going to be pulled ahead of others."
Entry-level and professional positions, from part-time and full-time, will be available.
One company that will not attend is AT&T. The company announced a hiring push for its Cape Girardeau call center earlier in the summer, but by mid-October, it had hired more than 130 employees, according to AT&T director of corporate communications Katie Nagus. She confirmed Tuesday in an email the company will not participate in the career fair.
Berry urged anyone seeking help with the application process or resume to visit the Cape Girardeau Jobs Center at 1737 N. Kingshighway, across from Metro Business College.
"Any type of assistance they need for getting ready for the job fair or afterwards assistance, they can come in here, and we'll help them take care of that," he said. "If they need copies of their resume, we can get them printed for free."
