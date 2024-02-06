At least 10 locals gearing up for Boston Marathon on Monday

Joe Windeknecht had been finished with his first running of the Boston Marathon for around an hour and was waiting for friends to finish when the first of two bombs detonated.

Now the 51-year-old Cape Girardeau resident is preparing for his seventh running of the famous race and said he does so in an attempt “to pay homage to those that suffered that day” of the 2013 terrorist attack where three were killed and hundreds more injured.

“Naturally, I had to come back the next year, of course. When I originally, you know, qualified for Boston, I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. I’ll do it one time and be done,’” Windeknecht said. “It holds a true place my heart to just keep doing it.”

He said his “ultimate goal” is to be able to run the race 10 years in a row.

Windeknecht is one of several local runners gearing up for Monday’s 26.2-mile trek.

Joe Windeknecht of Cape Girardeau goes for a run Monday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

While Kim Kelpe, co-owner of Missouri Running Co., said it may not be a complete list, she is aware of 10 locals taking part in this 123rd running of the marathon: Windeknecht; Nichole Clippard, 39, of Jackson; Dr. Kate Barnette, 40, of Cape Girardeau; Dr. Alan Barnette, 42, of Cape Girardeau; Andy Johnson, 43, of Cape Girardeau; Kevin Dorris, 46, of Jackson; Douglas Ambler, 48, of Cape Girardeau; Marcy Ambler, 48, of Cape Girardeau; ; Shannon Aldridge , 55, of Cape Girardeau; and Carol Winter, 57, of Uniontown, Missouri.

Marcy Ambler said this is her second time running the marathon, the first being the 2016 race.