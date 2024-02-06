Association seeks recognition in St. Louis County Police Dept.

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A police association that focuses on adding diversity and fighting discrimination is trying to gain a foothold within the St. Louis County Police Department, but its leaders claim the police chief is blocking its path.

The Fraternal Order of Police is the collective bargaining unit for 860 rank-and-file officers in the county surrounding St. Louis city. In April, several black officers citing concerns about lack of diversity and racial tension asked the mostly-black city-based Ethical Society of Police to expand into the county as an alternative association. Since then, 54 black county officers have joined, along with 10 white officers.

Police chief Jon Belmar refuses to sign a memorandum formally recognizing their association on the grounds the Fraternal Order of Police has exclusive collective bargaining rights.

Ethical Society leaders say they don't want to be a bargaining unit -- their goal is to promote diversity and represent members in disciplinary and personnel hearings. President Heather Taylor believes the group's more activist nature is behind the chief's refusal.

"We're known for connecting with the community, for bringing our community and officers together for basic causes," Taylor, who also is a St. Louis city homicide detective, said. "And we are about accountability. We're never going to sugarcoat when we believe something is wrong within our police.

"Our vocal voice is why he (Belmar) doesn't want us there."

Belmar, through a spokesman, declined comment. But at a county council meeting Tuesday, Fraternal Order of Police representative Jane Dueker said the Ethical Society's proposed memorandum of understanding included ambiguous language that could be interpreted as seeking collective bargaining rights.

In a letter earlier this month, Belmar cited "great strides" in recruitment and said more minority officers have been promoted to higher ranks, from sergeants up through command staff.