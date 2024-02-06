Aspiring filmmakers begin productions for Fault Line Film Festival

Student-organized film productions have begun springing up around Cape Girardeau as aspiring actors and directors prepare their short films for the eighth annual Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University.

Some past festival winners have taken a more light-hearted approach to their productions, such as Madison Friend's zombie romantic comedy, "Jack and Alice," which won best of festival in 2015; others channel a more emotional aesthetic, such as last year's best-of-festival winner, "Myles," directed by Kevin Brooks.

Inspired by shows like ABC's "black-ish" and "Grey's Anatomy," Southeast TV and film student Alexandria Ferguson is making her directorial debut this year with "The N Word," a short film she said she hopes will present fresh takes on difficult social issues.

While filming a scene Sunday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, Ferguson said racial issues can be awkward and difficult for some, but film provides a less-intimidating avenue to present perspectives.

"When you're just in an everyday setting and this topic comes up, people get uncomfortable so they get upset -- whether it's social media or in person," Ferguson said. "I think that it's easier for people to interpret different messages and hard topics through art."

Student filmmakers Jodi Willenbrink, left, and Regan Ernst set up equipment Sunday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau as they prepare to begin production on their short film entry for the Fault Line Film Festival.

Hesitant to spoil her own script, Ferguson did not give any details about the plot but did note the film is based on a true story.

Switching from a theater stage to a film set, Southeast musical theater student Gabriel Generally plays the film's lead role, saying it was an honor to lend his talents to the production.