Ask a foodie: Chasing the American Dream: Food truck and family

I'm at my computer writing this on a beautiful sunny Memorial Day. I am proud to be an American, and I can't even bring myself to type a single word about food without first expressing my deepest gratitude and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and our freedom. We are forever in their debt.

This week's spotlight is as American as it gets -- a small-town family literally chasing the American Dream ... in a food truck. Tasty Sno Crabz is a labor of love by the Butler family of Malden, Missouri. If you visit their Facebook page, you will see I was pretty lucky to catch them at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau this past weekend because they are on the road and serving up seafood all over Southeast Missouri.

When I arrived, I ran into Tina and Terrell Butler Sr. in the parking lot. I could tell they didn't have much time to chat, but Terrell answered a few brief questions before finally directing my attention to the large red lettering on the side of the food truck which reads: "Family -- the most important thing," followed by the names of their children. Terrell shared Tasty Sno Crabz has only been on the road since around January of this year. By the looks of the line forming it was clear word had gotten out and they have quickly gained a following. The menu options are short and sweet: a crab leg or shrimp plate for less than what you would find on most dine-in restaurant menus. All the flavor with none of the fuss. Each plate includes a generous portion of andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, and butter for dipping.

As I took my place in line, Kool & the Gang's "Get Down On It" filled the air from a nearby speaker, followed by some classic Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson. Food and some of my favorite music on a beautiful day? Yes, please. I was afraid if I had to wait much longer I might start singing along and, trust me, no one wants to hear that.