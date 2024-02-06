Ashcroft's office flooded with calls about voter information

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri voters have flooded Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office with calls expressing concern about his decision to give some voter-registration information to a national commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

The office received "literally hundreds of calls" this week," spokeswoman Maura Browning said Thursday.

Many callers were concerned the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity will be given their Social Security numbers and voting history.

Browning said Missouri will provide only information showing the voter participated in an election, not how they voted, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The commission last week asked secretaries of state for voters' names, birthdates, partial Social Security numbers, voting history and other information if it is public under state laws.

More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia refused to comply, while many other states said they would provide only information that is public under their laws.

Browning said Missouri doesn't record party affiliation. The other information sought is not public.

Former Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat, provided the information 380 times during the four years he was in office, Browning said.

His predecessor, Robin Carnahan, released the list more than 600 times during her eight years, she said.