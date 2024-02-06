Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft hosted an event Thursday with Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to reassure people of the safety of in-person voting and encourage it, and to inform the public about all their voting options for the upcoming general election in November.

“We want people to vote in-person because that’s the best way for us to know that it will not only be easy and safe for you to vote, but for your vote to count,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft did a majority of the speaking to review each method of voting and answer questions from the media.

According to information provided at the meeting that can be found at www.sos.mo.gov on the “Elections and Voting” page, there are four ways for registered Missouri voters to cast their ballots — in-person voting, absentee voting in-person or by mail and mail-in voting.

States that have not previously had a mail-in voting option have adapted it for this year’s general election due to concerns of in-person voting spreading the coronavirus. The virus has been attributed to more than 200,000 deaths nationwide since March.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft holds up a flyer that will be sent to households of registered voters informing them of their voting options, Thursday at City Hall in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Last week, Ashcroft secured 25,000 face masks to be delivered to local election authorities throughout Missouri to ensure the safety of in-person voting during the general election. A news release from his office states a Cape Girardeau business, Patriot Medical Devices LLC, is supplying the three-ply disposable face masks, manufactured in Missouri with American-made materials.

Ashcroft further stated voting in-person is the “most secure” option because through this method, voters don’t have to worry about whether the post office has delivered their ballot on time or getting their ballot notarized.

A recent report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch states there are currently three lawsuits against Missouri challenging the notary requirement, to therefore make it easier to vote by mail.

“I think it’s far better to either vote in-person or do absentee in-person or absentee ballots, but the law says that if you want to do mail-in, you may, and we’re going to make sure that if someone uses the mail-in ballot, they can,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft stressed the importance of sending mail-in and absentee ballots sooner than later.

“Do not listen to what the post office has said about it only taking six to seven days. Most mail only takes six to seven days, but we don’t want your ballot to be the one piece of mail that takes more,” Ashcroft said. He suggested voters should expect the process to take at least two weeks.