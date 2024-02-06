All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 25, 2023

As Yarl begins senior year, man who shot him faces court hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year of high school. Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court. Yarl's first day of school was Tuesday. "He was ready," his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told the Kansas City Star. "Ralph was ready to just go back to just being a teenager."...

Associated Press
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year of high school.

Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court.

Yarl's first day of school was Tuesday. "He was ready," his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told the Kansas City Star. "Ralph was ready to just go back to just being a teenager."

Andrew Lester, 84, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting. His preliminary hearing is Aug. 31.

Lester, who is white, told authorities he shot Yarl through the door without warning because he was "scared to death" he was about to be robbed by the Black person standing there. Yarl was struck in the head and the arm. The case shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America.

Yarl continues to heal from the traumatic brain injury he suffered, but was still able to complete an engineering internship this summer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Support for Yarl and his family poured in throughout the past few months. A GoFundMe set up on the family's behalf raised nearly $3.5 million.

The high school musician was also gifted a new bass clarinet -- a professional model purchased with donations to a GoFundMe drive set up by a group of U.S. and Canadian musicians.

For the fall, Yarl's family is planning college trips. They expect to visit the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, Texas A&M University and Purdue University. Yarl hopes to study engineering.

He also has an upcoming trip to the White House after President Joe Biden extended an invitation shortly after the shooting. A date has not been set.

Yarl and his family will have the opportunity to face his alleged assailant at Lester's court hearing next week.

"It's scary," Spoonmore said.

"In our mind, and in a lot of people's minds, it's a simple case and what happened was wrong and it should not have happened," she said, "and the person that did it should be punished for their actions."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy