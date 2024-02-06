As Yarl begins senior year, man who shot him faces court hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year of high school.

Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court.

Yarl's first day of school was Tuesday. "He was ready," his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told the Kansas City Star. "Ralph was ready to just go back to just being a teenager."

Andrew Lester, 84, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting. His preliminary hearing is Aug. 31.

Lester, who is white, told authorities he shot Yarl through the door without warning because he was "scared to death" he was about to be robbed by the Black person standing there. Yarl was struck in the head and the arm. The case shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America.

Yarl continues to heal from the traumatic brain injury he suffered, but was still able to complete an engineering internship this summer.