As tornado season begins, an expert weighs in

Friday, it was cold enough for a few snowflakes to fall in Southeast Missouri. By Sunday afternoon, people were comfortable outdoors in shorts and T-shirts, as temperatures hovered in the mid-70s with nightly temperatures rising 30 degrees in that short span.

This is not unusual in the American Midwest. Warm air from the Gulf of Mexico slams into cold air flowing down from Canada.

These air-mass collisions cause severe weather -- thunderstorms and tornadoes -- most commonly found in the so-called "Tornado Alley." The Midwest is home to more tornadoes than anywhere else on the planet.

Harold Brooks is a senior research scientist at NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory in Oklahoma City. NOAA is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tasked with tracking and studying dangerous storms, including the super cells that generate the most powerful type of twister.

He said the recent temperature variation set the table for potentially severe weather.

"What that's meteorologically saying is, we must be having really strong southerly winds, bringing back warm moist air to create that cold-to-high transition. We can also infer a dip in the jetstream above us. We can start to set up ingredients for a storm," he explained.

Those elements have combined for a three-day severe weather event. Severe thunderstorms and several tornadoes rolled through Oklahoma and Arkansas on Monday. Tuesday, the severest weather was in Texas.

Storms today will have Missouri in their sights, according to NOAA's forecast.

"Numerous severe thunderstorms appear likely across a large portion of the lower/mid Mississippi Valley into the Midwest, and lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday. Damaging winds, some of which could be significant, several tornadoes (some strong), and large to very large hail will likely occur," its forecast said Tuesday afternoon.

Unpredictable

A Missouri native with familial ties to Southeast Missouri, Brooks went from storm chasing in his youth to generating complex computer models of severe thunderstorms at the University of Illinois, pursuing his doctorate.