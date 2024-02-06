As Missouri debates new abortion curbs, both sides rally

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Supporters and opponents of abortion rallied Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol as a special session of the Legislature considered new restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest abortion laws.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who called state lawmakers back to the Capitol for the second special session this summer, led an anti-abortion rally in support of proposed new measures such as mandatory annual health inspections of clinics.

He also spoke strongly in favor of nullifying a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on "reproductive health decisions" such as abortion, saying it made the heavily Democratic city "an abortion sanctuary city."

"We've got to raise our voices together and tell them, 'Not on our watch,'" he told a crowd of roughly 200, many of whom held signs that read "protect life."

Before that, roughly 200 abortion-rights advocates gathered in the Rotunda for a mock "People's Special Session" in protest. Participants then taped signs with messages such as "Trust Women" outside Greitens' Capitol office -- a tactic he used against legislative opponents during the last special session he called.

Annesley Clark, center, of St. Louis listens to a speech as abortion-rights supporters gather in the rotunda of the Missouri Statehouse during a rally held by NARAL on Wednesday. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

"It feels so unfair," said Ellen Schapiro, a 63-year-old resident of suburban St. Louis who volunteers at Planned Parenthood and attended the rally in the Rotunda. "If men got pregnant, they wouldn't probably restrict it like this."

Missouri is among the most restrictive states on abortion. For example, Missouri is one of only five states that requires women to wait 72 hours after receiving counseling before getting an abortion, which according to the Guttmacher Institute is the nation's longest waiting period. The institute is a national organization that supports abortion rights.

Missouri also already bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions, one of 17 states with that limit.