Arts Council hosts annual Christmas craft fair virtually

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held the 50th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this past weekend, marking the first year the event was held virtually.

The craft fair was held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on www.boothcentral.com and featured one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items from 26 vendors located all over the United States, including Catapult Creative House, Mistletoe Memories, Russian Winter and more.

The Arts Council also had a booth at the craft fair featuring their new product line and artworks available for purchase by current members, but also to serve as a sort of "command center," said Kelly Downes, director at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

Participants were able to jump in and out of the chat rooms with different vendors, otherwise known as their "booths," where they could live chat with the vendor and find videos about the products being offered and tutorials.

Downes said with this being the first year the event was held virtually, she expected there to be some bumps in the road.

"Even if this craft fair is not the most perfect thing that's ever been created, it was created to give people an opportunity to show their work, to honor that work, to put it out there and to remind people to shop locally and support each other, especially during this time of the year," Downes said.

However, Downes said she was pleasantly surprised when she checked the page statistics Sunday afternoon and saw around 400 people had tuned in since the start of the event Saturday.

This year also marks the first year the Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza was opened up to artists outside of the Midwest, which the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri serves.

Downes said as long as the business was selling handmade products, and followed all the other criteria for the craft fair, they were able to enter. As a result, Downes said there were vendors from Cape Girardeau to New York to Portland.