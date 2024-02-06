A police investigation into a report of shots fired Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street in Cape Girardeau has resulted in the arrests of two women.
Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, and Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis, 20, both of Cape Girardeau, were arrested on warrants issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a Cape Girardeau Police Department new release signed by Sgt. Joey Hann and issued Friday.
Both of the suspects are charged with two felony counts of first-degree domestic assault and two felony counts of armed criminal action, the release stated. As of Sunday, they were both being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bonds.
Sixteen 9 mm shell casings were found on the ground at the location of the Wednesday morning shots fired report, Hann wrote.
Investigators determined the intended target of the 7:50 a.m. shooting to be a local family traveling in a vehicle on Dunklin Street, according to the release. After positively identifying the suspects and a suspect vehicle, officers discovered the family was targeted as a result of an “ongoing family dispute,” Hann wrote.
The incident prompted two nearby schools to issue lockdown protocols: Central Middle School and St. Vincent de Paul Grade School. No one was injured at either of the schools, and the precautionary lockdowns were lifted around noon.
According to the release, the suspects were promptly located and peacefully arrested without incident. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Police may be contacted via phone at (573) 335-6621 or by using an anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. Police may also be reached via text by sending “CAPEPD” to 847411.
