A police investigation into a report of shots fired Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street in Cape Girardeau has resulted in the arrests of two women.

Jennifer Bowen-Davis

Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, and Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis, 20, both of Cape Girardeau, were arrested on warrants issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a Cape Girardeau Police Department new release signed by Sgt. Joey Hann and issued Friday.

Both of the suspects are charged with two felony counts of first-degree domestic assault and two felony counts of armed criminal action, the release stated. As of Sunday, they were both being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bonds.