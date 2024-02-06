Saturday was a special day for 95-year-old World War II veteran Melvin Kuehle, as he reminisced to friends and family memorable wartime experiences while accepting a surprise gift from local law enforcement.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers Jayson Spain, David Welker and Sgt. Mike Lynch presented him with a 1931-style license plate for his scooter ï¿½ modeled after one of the first license plates placed on patrol cars in 1931 ï¿½ in honor of his service and dedication through the years.

Kuehle was born in 1923 in Tilsit, was drafted into the Army in 1942, inducted into the 860th Engineer Aviation Battalion in 1943 and returned home in January 1946.

During that span of roughly four years, he experienced good and bad times during the war through multiple stops, including Australia, Philippines and New Guinea.

Among Kuehleï¿½s main duties was building and maintaining airstrips.

Kuehle sits on his electric scooter with his new 1931-inspired license plate Saturday at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Melvin Kuehle is seen in 1944 in New Guinea. Submitted photo

He described one of his last expeditions in 1945 as if it had happened yesterday.

Kuehle was stationed in Manila, Philippines, during what he referred to as the early talks of the peace agreement that led to the end of World War II. Around that same time, his convoy was getting ready to invade Japan.

He explained each ï¿½outfitï¿½ accrued points to be able to come home. In August 1945, Kuehle said, he had enough points to get home, but when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, he and his men were one of the first groups to travel north.

ï¿½We landed at Yokahama, Japan. We stayed in the harbor three days while they got us a place to stay,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We were there before they even signed a treaty.ï¿½

According to Kuehle, at that time a peace agreement had been reached, but had not been signed, so he and the rest of his outfit were a bit uneasy.

Kuehle laughs during conversation with friends and family Saturday at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Melvin and Della Kuehle. Submitted photo

ï¿½I told one of the guys, ï¿½Suppose they donï¿½t agree to this thing,ï¿½ï¿½ he said. ï¿½ï¿½Weï¿½re up here by ourselves.ï¿½ï¿½

After it was signed, Kuehle said he and his men then had some time to scour Japan. They discovered several warehouses full of rifles, swords and pistols.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve got a Japanese rifle at home. I had a saber, but I lost it in poker coming back,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I mailed the rifle from Japan never thinking it would get here. After I got home, about 30 days later, here comes this box. I wish I woulda mailed the pistol.ï¿½