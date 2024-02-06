Saturday was a special day for 95-year-old World War II veteran Melvin Kuehle, as he reminisced to friends and family memorable wartime experiences while accepting a surprise gift from local law enforcement.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers Jayson Spain, David Welker and Sgt. Mike Lynch presented him with a 1931-style license plate for his scooter ï¿½ modeled after one of the first license plates placed on patrol cars in 1931 ï¿½ in honor of his service and dedication through the years.
Kuehle was born in 1923 in Tilsit, was drafted into the Army in 1942, inducted into the 860th Engineer Aviation Battalion in 1943 and returned home in January 1946.
During that span of roughly four years, he experienced good and bad times during the war through multiple stops, including Australia, Philippines and New Guinea.
Among Kuehleï¿½s main duties was building and maintaining airstrips.
He described one of his last expeditions in 1945 as if it had happened yesterday.
Kuehle was stationed in Manila, Philippines, during what he referred to as the early talks of the peace agreement that led to the end of World War II. Around that same time, his convoy was getting ready to invade Japan.
He explained each ï¿½outfitï¿½ accrued points to be able to come home. In August 1945, Kuehle said, he had enough points to get home, but when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, he and his men were one of the first groups to travel north.
ï¿½We landed at Yokahama, Japan. We stayed in the harbor three days while they got us a place to stay,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We were there before they even signed a treaty.ï¿½
According to Kuehle, at that time a peace agreement had been reached, but had not been signed, so he and the rest of his outfit were a bit uneasy.
ï¿½I told one of the guys, ï¿½Suppose they donï¿½t agree to this thing,ï¿½ï¿½ he said. ï¿½ï¿½Weï¿½re up here by ourselves.ï¿½ï¿½
After it was signed, Kuehle said he and his men then had some time to scour Japan. They discovered several warehouses full of rifles, swords and pistols.
ï¿½Iï¿½ve got a Japanese rifle at home. I had a saber, but I lost it in poker coming back,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I mailed the rifle from Japan never thinking it would get here. After I got home, about 30 days later, here comes this box. I wish I woulda mailed the pistol.ï¿½
Kuehle said you had to try to have a little fun every once in a while, just because of the tense atmosphere of being ï¿½bombed constantly.ï¿½
ï¿½We always traveled in convoys, and LSTs (landing ship, tanks), to carry our equipment,ï¿½ Kuehle said. ï¿½They bombed us continuously. On a trip to Biak (Indonesia), we were bombed pretty heavy and they got the LST ahead of us. ... We were standing up on the deck and here come a rooster floating on a piece down on that ocean.ï¿½
Kuehle lightheartedly said he and the rest of the men were surprised because the raid was over, ï¿½but here come this chicken.ï¿½
He emphasized that humor during those times was necessary and was ï¿½definitely memorable.ï¿½
ï¿½We landed in Manila, in the harbor getting ready to invade them, and when they dropped the bomb, a big shout went up,ï¿½ Kuehle said. ï¿½Some of the guys partied a little bit too much, and some of the small boats carrying us from the LSTs sure didnï¿½t make it back on time.ï¿½
Kuehle said he lived primarily on K-rations during those four years, which was a daily, boxed combat food ration including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
His friend James, who was on kitchen patrol at the time, kept bringing Kuehle bread and butter, he said.
ï¿½Thatï¿½s what I lived on. I couldnï¿½t eat the powdered eggs. I lost 17 pounds,ï¿½ he said.
After returning to the United States in 1946, he married his fiancee Della Catherine, whom he met through his good friend James, and they have lived in Southeast Missouri ever since. Melvin and Della have two daughters, Sandra and Karen, who also reside in Southeast Missouri, and a son, Keith Kuehle, who lives in Joplin, Missouri, with his wife.
Kuehle retired in 1985 after working for Commercial Transport for almost 40 years and devotes his time now to being an integral part of the VFW in Cape Girardeau.
ï¿½I got involved in the post here and was involved with the color guard for 15 years,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Then I was the head of finance department for helping veterans around here, then I was head of the house committee and head of the trustees. And thatï¿½s how I spent my time.ï¿½
All in all, Kuehle recollects his World War II service as ï¿½a good experience.ï¿½
ï¿½It got frightening sometimes,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½But when youï¿½re young, you donï¿½t get too scared. You do your job.ï¿½
