Area school chiefs still assessing new laws on fighting, bullying

While the superintendents of Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts say new mandatory reporting laws about fighting and bullying likely won’t mean significant change to disciplinary procedure, they also say the adjustments are ongoing.

Two Missouri statutes that went into effect Jan. 1 concern third-degree assault and first-degree harassment and modify what schools are required to report to law enforcement.

For years, schools have been required to report a variety of incidents, including third-degree assault. But one of the new laws changes third-degree assault from a misdemeanor to a Class E felony.

Some school districts such as Hazelwood and Ferguson-Florissant have expressed concerns the change may exacerbate disciplinary and retention problems rather than discourage students from fighting.

Some districts have sent home letters notifying parents of the new law, but the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts aren’t seeing the change as something that warrants such action —not yet, at least.

John Link

James Welker, Cape Girardeau school superintendent, said the changes are more likely to affect law-enforcement procedure than school policy.

“We currently work closely with law enforcement,” he said. “I don’t think in terms of our procedures that’s going to change a whole lot.”

Jackson school superintendent John Link said much the same, emphasizing his district’s focus on proactive intervention.

“We get [school resource officers] involved early and then together we sit down with juveniles to make a determination whether or not that should be sent on to juvenile [law enforcement] to follow up or whether it’s a school incident,” he said.

He said though Jackson schools comply with

mandatory reporting laws and will continue to do so, ways of exercising discretion exist within the disciplinary system.

Susan Goldammer, a staff attorney with the Missouri School Board Association, said that’s the case at most schools. While a fistfight or bullying could technically constitute a felony, most cases are handled with more discretion.

“You have to be 17 years old to be charged with a felony, so even if outside law enforcement decides to take action, [for] the vast majority of kids in school, it would go through the juvenile courts system,” she said. “School districts are required to report it, but law enforcement isn’t required to arrest anybody. ... In Missouri, we have a lot of common-sense, good people working as law enforcers, prosecutors and juvenile officers who will bring context. And that’s a good thing.”

She said some concern is warranted, however, because the new laws strengthen the mandatory reporting structure that already was controversial. While some see law enforcement in schools as a safety and disciplinary boon, others say involving law enforcement in school discipline is too severe a measure and disproportionately harms black and Hispanic students.

The Cape Girardeau School District has five school-resource officers, and the Jackson district has two.

But while the law about assault has gotten a lot of attention, Goldammer said the school board association is more concerned about the other statute that has made harassment a Class E felony.

“The offense is now very broad,” she said.