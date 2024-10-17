Area Properties to host Giving Tour benefiting Graceful Opportunities

Area Properties Real Estate-River Region will host a Giving Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, that will benefit the organization Graceful Opportunities.

The tour will showcase area five homes, which will feature table centerpieces designed by local artists that will be available to win. Tickets for the event will be $30 with all proceeds going to benefit Graceful Opportunities.

According to Graceful Opportunities’ website, the organization is a not-for-profit run by Grace Reliant Health Services and provides business and transportation opportunities to people with “intellectual/developmental disabilities.”

Graceful Opportunities also started Grace Coffee + Cafe, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, which employs “through the Grace Reliant training model with developmental disabilities.”

Area Properties’ Becky Harding said they think Graceful Opportunities service to the community is needed.

“We collaborate with them in raising awareness and raising money for the needs of this community,” Harding said.