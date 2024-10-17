All sections
NewsApril 8, 2024

Area Properties to host Giving Tour benefiting Graceful Opportunities

Area Properties Real Estate-River Region will host a Giving Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, that will benefit the organization Graceful Opportunities. The tour will showcase area five homes, which will feature table centerpieces designed by local artists that will be available to win. Tickets for the event will be $30 with all proceeds going to benefit Graceful Opportunities. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
The Giving Tour, set to be held Sunday, April 21, will raise money for Graceful Opportunities.
The Giving Tour, set to be held Sunday, April 21, will raise money for Graceful Opportunities.

Area Properties Real Estate-River Region will host a Giving Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, that will benefit the organization Graceful Opportunities.

The tour will showcase area five homes, which will feature table centerpieces designed by local artists that will be available to win. Tickets for the event will be $30 with all proceeds going to benefit Graceful Opportunities.

According to Graceful Opportunities’ website, the organization is a not-for-profit run by Grace Reliant Health Services and provides business and transportation opportunities to people with “intellectual/developmental disabilities.”

Graceful Opportunities also started Grace Coffee + Cafe, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, which employs “through the Grace Reliant training model with developmental disabilities.”

Area Properties’ Becky Harding said they think Graceful Opportunities service to the community is needed.

“We collaborate with them in raising awareness and raising money for the needs of this community,” Harding said.

She said the tour will be raising money specifically for Graceful’s driving program.

“It’s a driver’s training program, and they are purchasing a driving simulator, specifically for adults, specific for people with disabilities. And so, that’s one barrier that we know comes up for employment for these folks,” Harding said.

Harding said they would love to raise $25,000 from the tour for the organization.

“We have some of the most beautiful, unique houses,” Harding said.

She said each centerpiece shown off in the house will be raffled off.

"We’re excited to do this and it’s going to be a really fun day,” Harding said.

To learn more about the tour, visit facebook.com/events/ 243774378804447.

Local News
