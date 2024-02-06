Area leaders receive homeland security team update

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission (SEMO RPC) learned more about the regional Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) during its monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Perryville, Missouri.

Sean Mitchell, deputy chief of operations with Jackson Fire Rescue, presented on the Region E HSRT.

"We are training constantly in all disciplines to make sure we are ready at any time," Mitchell said. "... I see our team as top-notch."

He walked the assembled county, city and regional leaders through the different types of training the HSRT practices, including structural collapse, high angle, confined space and grain bin rescues.

State and regional officials, he said, are also constantly preparing for earthquakes.

"Eventually, and I hope it doesn't happen while I'm around or any of you are around, there's going to be an earthquake," Mitchell said, noting how Southeast Missouri is the epicenter of the New Madrid Fault line.