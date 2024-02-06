Area leaders receive homeland security team update

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission (SEMO RPC) learned more about the regional Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) during its monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Perryville, Missouri.
Sean Mitchell, deputy chief of operations with Jackson Fire Rescue, presented on the Region E HSRT.
"We are training constantly in all disciplines to make sure we are ready at any time," Mitchell said. "... I see our team as top-notch."
He walked the assembled county, city and regional leaders through the different types of training the HSRT practices, including structural collapse, high angle, confined space and grain bin rescues.
State and regional officials, he said, are also constantly preparing for earthquakes.
"Eventually, and I hope it doesn't happen while I'm around or any of you are around, there's going to be an earthquake," Mitchell said, noting how Southeast Missouri is the epicenter of the New Madrid Fault line.
Other important work the three dozen-member HSRT conducts include search-and-rescue operations.
"Outside search and rescue has probably been our specialty this year," Mitchell said. "Of about 20 calls we've been on this year, I'd say 13 of them have been search and rescue. They don't always have good outcomes, but we always find them."
He also discussed the various types of equipment, such as hazardous material gear, which can be expensive to procure and maintain. Fortunately, resources are shared among member counties.
Mitchell said regional budgets are based on population. The fund for all the equipment and training is smaller than it was in the past.
Of the attendees at the meeting, some provided reports of their own. The guests listened to legislative updates from state Reps. Chris Dinkins, Rick Francis and Barry Hovis of Districts 144, 145 and 146, respectively.
The SEMO RPC offers planning and economic development services to the counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve, as well as their municipalities.