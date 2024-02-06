Area lawmakers weigh in on shared parenting law

Additional information is added to the original story.

Southeast Missouri Republican lawmakers were united in their support last month of the so-called "shared parenting" bill.

Both houses passed the measure overwhelmingly: 114-9 in the state House and 30-4 in the Senate.

The Show Me State thus became the fifth state to greenlight such legislation.

Kentucky, Arkansas and West Virginia each adopted "50/50" parenting laws over the last five years, while Florida's Legislature gave final approval to such a bill on the same day as Missouri.

Barry Hovis

Particulars

Assuming Gov. Mike Parson signs the bill, the legislation would change Missouri law by requiring judges to start each child custody case with the presumption that "equal or approximately equal" parenting time for each parent is in the child's best interests.

Opponents suggest the measure could make it more difficult for victims to escape abusive relationships and protect their children.

Currently, judges decide custody cases by weighing the best interests of the child, and the idea that each parent should have "significant," though not necessarily equal, time with the child.

The caveat in the approved bill is a parent can rebut that presumption by presenting evidence a 50/50 arrangement isn't in the child's best interests, and the judge would then consider that evidence.

Jamie Burger

Advocacy

In a May 17 statement following the measure's passage, Missouri's chapter of National Parents Organization -- formerly called Fathers and Families -- cheered the General Assembly's action.

Linda Reutzel of Cape Girardeau, who co-signed the statement, is chairwoman of NPO Missouri.

"With this win, there is the creation of a rebuttable presumption that equal shared parenting is in the best interest of the child. This is simply the starting point, as a judge retains discretion when there are factors pertaining to child welfare. This is a small change in law with big implications, as this legislation validates that children tend to fare better with both parents equally in their lives," read an excerpt from NPO's letter.