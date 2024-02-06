Southeast Missouri legislators are weighing in on Fox TV host Sean Hannity's call for a national Election Day holiday following the results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election — a vote in which Democratic candidates performed better than expected.

"This is national embarrassment," Hannity said on his Monday, Nov. 14, broadcast. "Another election year unable to call more than a dozen key races. Many of the problems and delays stem from widespread mail-in voting, early voting {and] over half the country allows all this early voting five weeks before the election, including 50 days in Pennsylvania. No wonder [Sen.-elect John Fetterman] waited until the last week of October [to debate] after hundreds and hundreds of thousands of votes were already cast."

Hannity proposes only permitting military members, the elderly and those out-of-town to vote at any time other than Election Day.

John Voss

"I think Hannity makes some good points," said Republican state Rep.-elect John Voss of District 147 in Cape Girardeau. "Citizens must have confidence in our elections and taking days to count votes does not build trust in the outcome. I (also) have concerns with ballot 'chain of custody' in states with looser election laws, especially for ballots mailed in the absence of a voter requesting it. We must protect the integrity of our voting methods."

Rick Francis

GOP state Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville said he is bullish about Hannity's suggestion.