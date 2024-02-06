Southeast Missouri legislators are weighing in on Fox TV host Sean Hannity's call for a national Election Day holiday following the results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election — a vote in which Democratic candidates performed better than expected.
"This is national embarrassment," Hannity said on his Monday, Nov. 14, broadcast. "Another election year unable to call more than a dozen key races. Many of the problems and delays stem from widespread mail-in voting, early voting {and] over half the country allows all this early voting five weeks before the election, including 50 days in Pennsylvania. No wonder [Sen.-elect John Fetterman] waited until the last week of October [to debate] after hundreds and hundreds of thousands of votes were already cast."
Hannity proposes only permitting military members, the elderly and those out-of-town to vote at any time other than Election Day.
"I think Hannity makes some good points," said Republican state Rep.-elect John Voss of District 147 in Cape Girardeau. "Citizens must have confidence in our elections and taking days to count votes does not build trust in the outcome. I (also) have concerns with ballot 'chain of custody' in states with looser election laws, especially for ballots mailed in the absence of a voter requesting it. We must protect the integrity of our voting methods."
GOP state Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville said he is bullish about Hannity's suggestion.
"Election Day as a national holiday is fine with me," said Francis, who represents District 145 in the state House. "Anytime we can strengthen election integrity, I'm in. Voters must feel their votes counted and that there is no election fraud. Electronic voting is so much faster but backup paper ballots are a must for many of my constituents."
A contrary view is offered by Republican state Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, who was elected Wednesday, Nov. 9, as assistant majority floor leader, the No. 4 leadership position in the state House.
"I'm not for a national Election Day at all. I think people have ample time to early vote, to absentee vote, and you know, every time we create another holiday, it comes with a big cost for business and business owners. I don't agree with ballots being mailed to people's homes without (them) applying for them. If you want a ballot sent to your home, you ought to request it. I think these mail-in ballots and drop boxes are a bad thing and cast a bad light on our whole system," Burger said.
A bill to establish an Election Day holiday in November in even-numbered years, introduced by state House Rep. Ann Kelley of Joplin, Missouri, died this spring in committee without ever reaching the floor for a vote.
In June 2021, the Brookings Institution issued a report suggesting Veterans Day be made a national election day, eliminating the need for putting another holiday on the nation's calendar.
"Veteran's Day typically is about one week after Election Day so this would involve little disruption in terms of job schedules and monthly routines," the June 2021 Brookings report read. "Furthermore, making this small shift would celebrate the purpose and sacrifice of our fighting forces. After all, what do our veterans fight for, if not for democracy itself?"