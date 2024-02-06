Area lawmakers OK concealed carry on buses, in churches

Despite a plea from a transportation company based in Southeast Missouri, the state House voted Wednesday 101-40 to allow concealed-carry weapons (CCW) on public transit buses.

Rep. Jamie Burger, District 148, Benton

GOP state lawmakers Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148), Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) and Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) joined the majority in voting in the affirmative.

Cape Girardeau city has not had a representative in the General Assembly since late December following the resignation of Wayne Wallingford in District 147.

Rep. Rick Francis, District 145, Perryville

Francis explained to the Southeast Missourian his "yes" vote.

"I supported House Bill 1462 because it allows law-abiding CCW holders to carry aboard public transportation in Missouri," he said.

Rep. Barry Hovis, District 146, Whitewater

Similar sentiments were expressed by Burger and Hovis.

Denny Ward, executive director of Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS), in an editorial in the online Missouri Times, asked lawmakers not to authorize CCW.

Denny Ward, executive director, Southeast Missouri Transportation Service, has urged state lawmakers not to approve concealed carry on public buses.

"The risk involved is unthinkable, considering an accidental discharge or even a planned event could take place in the closed environment," said Ward, noting SMTS' buses offer door-to-door bus service in 21 Southeast Missouri counties.

"Further complicating the issue is the profound negative financial influence the passage of these types of bills would have on SMTS and other transit providers in the state," he added.