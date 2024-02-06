Area hit with winter weather; accidents reported

Southeast Missouri received its first round of snowfall for the year Friday afternoon and evening, causing unsafe travel conditions and several vehicle accidents, according to police.

Cape Girardeau police public information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Saturday there weren’t nearly as many accidents as he had anticipated, when factoring in the forecast.

Between 6:30 p.m. and midnight Friday, 25 motor vehicle accidents were reported within the Cape Girardeau area, Schmidt said. However, that total does not represent the number of vehicles stuck or ones that slid off the road, he said — with nearly 50 reported.

One accident happened Friday on the Diversion Channel bridge, Schmidt said, which was confirmed to be weather-related.

“That Diversion Channel gets slick faster than most other overpasses do,” he said.

Schmidt said even during winter weather, the Cape Girardeau Police Department continues with its regularly scheduled patrols.

Sergeants who are on the road during inclement weather know which areas of town, interstate or overpasses are going to get slick first, Schmidt said.

And those areas are monitored, he said, hoping to “catch an issue before it becomes a bigger issue.”

Schmidt said, “Where folks drive the fastest is where we have the most problems,” adding the state, city and county road crews were “on it” Friday night into Saturday morning.