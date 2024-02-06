Area health officials updating virus numbers more regularly

As COVID-19 cases have again begun to rise in Southeast Missouri, county health departments are updating their virus statistics more frequently.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced they will be updating the county's number three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). For some time, officials have updated those numbers on a weekly basis (Wednesday).

While other county health officials have not formally announced updating plans, their reporting has generally become more frequent in recent days.

County numbers

As of Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County health officials reported 90 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases since Monday, for 10,651 confirmed and probable cases during the pandemic. As of Wednesday, there were 338 active cases in the county, down 19 from Monday. No additional virus-related deaths were reported. During the pandemic, 138 county residents have died because of the virus.

Scott County reported Wednesday 37 new virus cases since Monday. Officials have recorded 4,541 confirmed cases, 608 probable cases and 89 deaths during the pandemic. As of Wednesday, there were 242 active confirmed cases and 44 active probable cases in the county.

Health officials in Stoddard County reported Monday 62 new cases since Friday, for a total of 3,922 total cases and 78 deaths.