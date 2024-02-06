Area grocery stores, restaurants feel impact of meat shortage

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Those looking for meat at the grocery story or those trying to purchase their favorite hamburger may have come up empty lately.

As several U.S. production plants have been temporarily shuttered in the last two weeks due to workers getting sick from the coronavirus, the country is seeing a meat shortage.

Jayson Lusk, head of the department of agricultural economics at Purdue University, said U.S. beef and pork processing capacity was down 40% from last year.

Locally, grocery stores are beginning to feel the pinch. When contacted Friday, an employee at Food Giant in Sikeston said they were seeing shortages in some meat while nationwide chains like Costco, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee and Kroger are limiting purchases of meat to avoid panic buying. Kroger Co. said it wants to ensure buyers have a broad assortment.

"There is plenty of protein in the supply chain," Kroger said in a statement.

Ruler Foods in Sikeston, which is part of the Kroger brand, has seen a shortage on some meat.

"We've been having issues with chicken," said Mallory Baker of Ruler Foods said Friday afternoon. "We are limiting ground beef and pork to three per variety."

Local restaurants are also beginning to feel the impact.