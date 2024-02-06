Area Elks Lodges seeking deer hides

Cape Girardeau Elks are once again collecting deer hides for the nationwide Veterans Leather Program, and encourage hunters to donate hides to be tanned and sewn into wheelchair gloves for veterans.
The Cape Girardeau Elks have participated in the program for nearly 30 years, said John "Johnny Mac" McLemore, exalted ruler of Elks Lodge No. 639 in Cape Girardeau.
Other Elks lodges are participating in the program, McLemore said, so donors should check with their local chapter.
Statewide, in the 2018-2019 season, he said, 74 lodges collected 9,600 hides.
Nationwide, donors provided more than 19,000 hides in 17 states, according to www.elks.org. More than 3,000 veterans received free gloves.
"We try to make sure Missouri is known for taking care of our veterans," McLemore said. "It's what we do."
Throughout deer season, McLemore and Ron Diebold will prepare the hides and salt them down, then store them on a pallet in the lodge's cooler.
From there, the hides will be shipped to the Perryville, Missouri, Elks Lodge for transport to the tannery, McLemore said.
Hides are worth less money than they used to be, McLemore said -- most are worth about $1.50. "So we'll take as many as people want to give us," he said.
After the hides are tanned and processed, they're distributed with kits to create the fingerless "wheelchair gloves" for veterans, McLemore said.
Some of these kits are used as rehabilitational projects for Veterans Home residents, according to www.elks.org/vets/leather.cfm.
"Where there are veterans, Elks will never forget them," McLemore said.
Hides may be dropped off at the Cape Elks Lodge 639 Elks Lane, lower level, rolled up in a plastic bag. Hides should not have legs or head attached, and if possible, freeze the hide overnight first, McLemore said.
Jackson Elks Lodge also taking hides (drop on the veranda in the cooler), 542 W. Independence St. in Jackson.
Questions may be directed to McLemore, (573) 579-0288 or the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge, (573) 335-9294.
The program originated in Philadelphia in 1948, according to www.elks.org.
