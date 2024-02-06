Area Elks Lodges seeking deer hides

Cape Girardeau Elks are once again collecting deer hides for the nationwide Veterans Leather Program, and encourage hunters to donate hides to be tanned and sewn into wheelchair gloves for veterans.

The Cape Girardeau Elks have participated in the program for nearly 30 years, said John "Johnny Mac" McLemore, exalted ruler of Elks Lodge No. 639 in Cape Girardeau.

Other Elks lodges are participating in the program, McLemore said, so donors should check with their local chapter.

Statewide, in the 2018-2019 season, he said, 74 lodges collected 9,600 hides.

Nationwide, donors provided more than 19,000 hides in 17 states, according to www.elks.org. More than 3,000 veterans received free gloves.

"We try to make sure Missouri is known for taking care of our veterans," McLemore said. "It's what we do."

Throughout deer season, McLemore and Ron Diebold will prepare the hides and salt them down, then store them on a pallet in the lodge's cooler.

From there, the hides will be shipped to the Perryville, Missouri, Elks Lodge for transport to the tannery, McLemore said.