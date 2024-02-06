Southeast Missouri school districts have experienced various changes in their substitute teacher pool since schools reopened in late August during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives from the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Nell Holcomb school districts all said they had at least a few substitutes who are part of higher age groups or are also retired teachers decline to work this school year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Many teachers and school administrators have expressed concern about the potential shortage of substitute teachers during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19,” Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality, a division of the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, said in a news release.
In response to the potential shortage, the Missouri Board of Education implemented an alternative way to receive a substitute certificate earlier this month. Instead of requiring 60 hours of college credit, those interested in substitute teaching only need to complete a 20-hour online training course, have a high school diploma and pass a background check.
Christa Turner, Cape Girardeau district deputy superintendent, said the district is experiencing a shortage of substitutes. They anticipate more new substitutes through the updated certification program and welcome those who are interested to apply if they feel safe to work.
“Substitute teaching is a great way to give back to the community,” Turner said.
Jackson district assistant superintendent Matt Lacy said that while there were a few substitutes who have decided not to work this school year, they might come back after the first semester or after the current school year. He said with a few exceptions, their substitute teacher patterns seem similar to last year.
Sarah Blaylock, substitute coordinator for Scott City schools, said some substitutes have decided to wait to return until after Christmas break. She also said there have been more substitute applicants this school year, but said she the reason is uncertain.
Nell Holcomb principal Mike Wortmann said about half of the district’s substitutes have decided not to work this school year. Even with the decline, Wortmann said they are maintaining their needs at the moment.
Wortmann said he is looking for new substitutes with “due diligence” by interviewing them personally.
“I feel confident in who we let into our school,” he said.
While some substitutes have stopped working for the time being, teacher retirements in the area have remained somewhat the same.
According to data from the Missouri Public School Retirement System, there were 65 public school teacher retirements as of July 2020 for those who live in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties combined. Comparatively, there were 67 retirements as of July 2019 in the same counties.
