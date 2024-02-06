Southeast Missouri school districts have experienced various changes in their substitute teacher pool since schools reopened in late August during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Nell Holcomb school districts all said they had at least a few substitutes who are part of higher age groups or are also retired teachers decline to work this school year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Many teachers and school administrators have expressed concern about the potential shortage of substitute teachers during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19,” Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality, a division of the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, said in a news release.

In response to the potential shortage, the Missouri Board of Education implemented an alternative way to receive a substitute certificate earlier this month. Instead of requiring 60 hours of college credit, those interested in substitute teaching only need to complete a 20-hour online training course, have a high school diploma and pass a background check.

Christa Turner, Cape Girardeau district deputy superintendent, said the district is experiencing a shortage of substitutes. They anticipate more new substitutes through the updated certification program and welcome those who are interested to apply if they feel safe to work.

“Substitute teaching is a great way to give back to the community,” Turner said.