Area courts move to next phase of pandemic precautions

Jury trials, both criminal and civil, remain suspended through May 31. Afterward, Lipke said, the court's intention is to resume trials with a backlog of criminal cases having priority.

"We'll have a higher priority on criminal cases in which the defendant is in custody and waiting for trial," he said. "There may also be a few civil cases that take place because of scheduling. If I have two criminal cases ahead of a civil case and both (criminal) defendants plead guilty by a pre-trial conference date, I wouldn't have time to put another criminal case on, so we would probably go ahead with a civil case as long as it's ready to go."

The county's new courthouse, Lipke said, is better suited to accommodate socially-distanced courtroom activities than many other courthouses in Missouri.

"Some courts across the state are actually putting their jurors where the general public would sit and kind of turning everything around," he said. "But I think what we can do in our courtrooms, in at least the ones we've looked at inBollinger and Cape County, is normally a jury would be in two rows of six. We'll probably stagger those every other seat and probably put a third row in front of the jury box so we could get four (jurors) in each row and be socially distanced."

As for when trial activities and other courtroom procedures are running at full speed in the 32nd Judicial Circuit, Lipke said it's difficult to say, but he hopes it can be by the end of the year.

"It's a pretty fluid situation," he said. "You have different variants of COVID-19 and we don't know how much it might impact us locally, but that's our hope."