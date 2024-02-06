All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2022

Application deadline for Cape's Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition extended to Jan. 1

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee has extended the application deadline for submitting entries for the 10th annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. The new deadline is Sunday, Jan. 1. Every year, the committee selects a slate of sculptures to be displayed along Broadway. ...

Danny Walter
Ed Wubbena and Carla Wubbena view the piece Back Channel by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa, during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition opening reception April 8, 2021, on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Ed Wubbena and Carla Wubbena view the piece Back Channel by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa, during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition opening reception April 8, 2021, on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee has extended the application deadline for submitting entries for the 10th annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. The new deadline is Sunday, Jan. 1.

Every year, the committee selects a slate of sculptures to be displayed along Broadway. The current creations start at Pacific Street with Long Way Home — a light blue, steel girder-wrecking ball mashup by Nathan Pierce — to Fountain street with Ta 'Lowa — a modern totem pole of toothy tools by Jeremy Colbert.

According to a prospectus on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri website — www.capearts.org — all work entered in the exhibition must be free-standing and "suitable" for long-term outdoor public display within the space provided.

Open to applicants 18 and older, all entries must be original work, and artists can submit up to three pieces for consideration. The selected sculptures will be on display from Thursday, April 13, to Monday, April 1, 2024.

More information and an online application may be found at www.capearts.org.

