According to a prospectus on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri website — www.capearts.org — all work entered in the exhibition must be free-standing and "suitable" for long-term outdoor public display within the space provided.

Open to applicants 18 and older, all entries must be original work, and artists can submit up to three pieces for consideration. The selected sculptures will be on display from Thursday, April 13, to Monday, April 1, 2024.

More information and an online application may be found at www.capearts.org.