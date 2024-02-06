Appeals judges OK lawsuit on Missouri voter photo ID funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Appeals court judges Tuesday said a lawsuit can move forward that alleges Missouri lawmakers didn't spend enough money on implementation of a new voter photo identification law and it consequently should not be enforced.

The decision by the Western District Court of Appeals panel reversed a circuit court judge's January ruling to dismiss the case, meaning the legal challenge can continue.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Advancement Project, Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters filed the lawsuit last year, alleging state lawmakers didn't budget enough money for the state to properly educate voters on the changes, provide free IDs and birth certificates, and train poll workers.

As a result, the groups argued the heart of the law should not be carried out.

That's because the law states "if there is not a sufficient appropriation of state funds, then the personal identification requirements" shall not be enforced.