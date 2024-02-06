Antidote saving fewer in St. Louis amid stronger drugs

ST. LOUIS -- Police in the St. Louis area are saving fewer people with a heroin antidote, a trend medical experts fear will worsen as drug users turn to a more potent form of the drug.

The number of people St. Louis County officers have been able to save using naloxone, or Narcan, has declined by about 30 percent this year compared to last year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office said nearly 90 percent of 121 overdose deaths through July of this year involved fentanyl, an opiate sometimes mixed with or sold as heroin but considered more potent.

"Fentanyl is a synthetic developed for palliative care, such as end-stage cancer and the debilitating pain that comes with that," said Spring Schmidt, director of health promotion and public-health research for the county. "The toxicity level of fentanyl is so potent, it might not be reversible. The potential for death is faster, and that impacts our ability to reverse an overdose."