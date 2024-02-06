Answering the call for help

(This column originally appeared Feb. 23, 2008.)

Back in 1992, a new bishop was assigned to serve Missouri in my religious denomination. Because she was unknown to most of us, an audiotape of one of her sermons was sent to me and every other United Methodist pastor in the state. In it, Bishop Ann Sherer used Isaiah 6:1-8 as a text. She focused on verse 8, which says: "Then I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, 'Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I; send me!'"

Bishop Sherer has been reassigned to another state, but her message on this scripture remains memorable. She asked, "If God calls and you don't go, who will? If God calls and you say the time is not right, when will it be right?"

My mind remembered that now-lost cassette tape when I heard of the circumstances regarding the recent death in Iraq of Staff Sergeant Brad Skelton, a man previously unknown to me. I do know some men who knew this departed soldier well, and here's the thing: Mentioning Brad Skelton's name brought smiles to their faces. I didn't know him, but I visit the Gordonville Grill from time to time; the patrons of this eatery had more than a passing acquaintance with Brad. When someone we admire dies, we discover -- without much effort -- that we knew someone who knew someone who knew him or her. It's the idea of "six degrees of separation."

Yes, Isaiah 6:8 comes to mind when I think of Brad Skelton. He had already served in Iraq; he had already done his tour of duty. No one could ask more of him; no one did. Yet the job is still undone in Iraq, and Brad knew that. His reasons for returning practically shouted the message of that Old Testament passage:

He had close friends doing a second tour.