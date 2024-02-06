Another long street repair list next year in Cape

This year has been among the busiest in Cape Girardeau's history for street repair. City engineer Amy Ferris said residents can expect more of the same next year.

Ferris said the city and contractors are playing catch-up on Transportation Trust Fund 5 projects that were delayed by COVID-19 and employee turnover at the city and outside engineering firms while trying to stay on track with TTF 6 projects.

The fund is a half-cent sales tax renewed by voters in Cape Girardeau every five years since 1995 — TTF 5 was approved in 2015, TTF 6 in 2020.

The abundance of projects on the docket pushed the city to allocate around $20 million to help complete some improvements.

Ferris said the need for large-scale improvements is likely because of a lack of city codes in the past, a problem Cape Girardeau is not alone in.

"There's a lot of communities in the same situation, because roads were just put in as part of subdivision improvements, and there weren't really any standards that the developers needed to follow. And so they were built pretty much as cheaply as they can be built. And now the city has to fix it," Ferris said.

In 2010, city codes were updated to require built out foundations under streets rather than placing them on mud slabs.

A street is only as good as its foundation, Ferris said. That's why the city has been forced, recently, to do complete reconstructions on several streets rather than surface patchwork, she added.

Some improvements will slow down or stall for the next couple of months. Asphalt plants have closed for the year and won't reopen until the spring, delaying any projects requiring the material until then.

However, numerous renovations are still underway with a few larger ones looming on the horizon.

North West End Boulevard

The $4.6 million project will improve the roadway between Rose and Bertling streets, adding in additional lanes, sewer improvements and parking space, among other things. It is being handled by Fronabarger Concreters. Most recent work was on the sanitary sewer system beneath the street, Ferris said. After the sewer work is completed, roadway work will begin.

The city engineer said the construction is currently on schedule, but will slow down significantly until the spring. The project is expected to be complete at the end of next summer, according to the city's website.