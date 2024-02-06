Another Cape Girardeau native picked as state's broadband chief

B.J. Tanksley has been tapped by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) to direct the state's Office of Broadband Development -- replacing Tim Arbeiter, who left the role earlier this month to take a job in the private sector.
Both men are graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School and are alumni of Southeast Missouri State University.
Tanksley comes to his new role after working for Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) since May 2013, acting as farm bureau's director of state legislative affairs for the last five years.
"Building upon his work at (MOFB), B.J. brings tremendous experience and understanding of Missouri's broadband needs. I look forward to seeing what he and his team will accomplish as we work to increase broadband access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement.
Missouri Farm Bureau called Tanksley a "fantastic choice" to lead the state's efforts to "expand access to high-speed internet."
In its own statement, Missouri Farm Bureau said "during BJ's tenure as MOFB's director of state and local legislative affairs, he not only pushed for the establishment of the Office of Broadband Development in 2018, but also advocated for the continued funding and deployment of high-speed internet to all Missourians. Gov. Parson's plan to invest over $400 million in broadband is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and BJ is the right person to ensure the plan is executed wisely and effectively."
Tanksley will head one of the newer agencies in state government as DED was established in 2018 with a mission to work with Parson's office, state legislators, executive branch departments and broadband distributors to increase internet access and affordability.
The Show Me State, according to comments made in November by former director Arbeiter, is 34th out of the nation's 50 states in terms of broadband access.
It is estimated there are more than 147,000 unserved or underserved households in Missouri and more than 392,000 individuals are without reliable internet access.
Tanksley's office will be responsible for investing the $400 million of broadband funding due to Missouri from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.