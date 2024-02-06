Another Cape Girardeau native picked as state's broadband chief

B.J. Tanksley has been tapped by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) to direct the state's Office of Broadband Development -- replacing Tim Arbeiter, who left the role earlier this month to take a job in the private sector.

Both men are graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School and are alumni of Southeast Missouri State University.

Tanksley comes to his new role after working for Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) since May 2013, acting as farm bureau's director of state legislative affairs for the last five years.

"Building upon his work at (MOFB), B.J. brings tremendous experience and understanding of Missouri's broadband needs. I look forward to seeing what he and his team will accomplish as we work to increase broadband access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement.

Missouri Farm Bureau called Tanksley a "fantastic choice" to lead the state's efforts to "expand access to high-speed internet."